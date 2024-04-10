Massey Ferguson has been awarded a Red Dot award for its flagship 9S tractor series. Launched at Agritechnica last November, the 9S scooped the Product Design award 2024.

The new 285hp to 425hp six model series adopts its design from the smaller 8S series which at the time marked a major change in the brand’s styling.

Since then, the radical but practical design has gone on to win numerous accolades including the Red Dot Product Design award in 2021 as well as playing a role in the 8S.265 Dyna E-Power Exclusive winning Tractor of the Year in 2021.

The new platform, first introduced with the 8S, was the result of seven years development project. Key to its distinctive design is the unique 24cm (8S) and 18cm (9S) gap designed to isolates the cab from the engine.