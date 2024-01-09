Mastek has teamed up with Italian manufacturer Saveco to develop its own slurry pump for umbilical slurry application.

Mastek has teamed up with Italian manufacturer Saveco to develop its own slurry pump for umbilical slurry application. The new unit will be unveiled at the Lamma show in the UK next week. Up to now, the Cavan based slurry equipment manufacturer have largely been offering the Austrian-built Baurer pumps, alongside others such as Cri-Man and Ferrari.

Saveco specialises in slurry, digestate and wastewater. They manufacture pumps, separators, valves, agitators and propellers etc. The manufacturer offers its Chior range of high-performance pumps that are designed specifically for livestock slurry and biogas digestate.

The specific Chior pump designed with Mastek is rated to handle slurry with up to 12% solids. It’s designed to operate at 2,600rpm.

Mastek says the pump wet end and gearbox are totally separate, meaning any mechanical seal failure will be instantly visible, and that it won’t be possible to contaminate the gearbox.

Its mechanical seal system is lubricated with oil. The company says it has spent a lot of time developing it’s a chopping system. It features self-sharpening fixed knives and propeller blades made from hardened steel. The complete pump will be priced at around €10,000 plus VAT.

Saveco are also the company behind the Sepcom range of slurry separators, which Mastek began distributing in Ireland in recent years.