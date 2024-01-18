This 2022 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with a 1,000-speed gearbox and a camless pickup sold for €68,500 plus commission and VAT.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a reduction auction last Wednesday evening, 10 January.

The sale was held on behalf of Wexford contractors C&G Rynhart Ltd and G Dunne Agri, Camolin.

With 51 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online and secured a clearance rate of 78%.

A total of 350 people registered to bid, with several thousand tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings. The majority of the lots were purchased new by the two contractors over the years. The auction comes as the two contractors have decided to streamline their businesses.

“The market for secondhand machinery seems to have dipped a small bit from the highs of 2022 and 2023. This is similar to what’s happening with new machinery right now. The smaller equipment and implements sold very well, but the tractors were a lot slower,” explained Michael Doyle.

The lots

The lots included nine tractors, two loading shovels, two forage wagons and a further selection of silage and general equipment.

Four of the nine tractors sold, with some of the modern units going unsold.

The tractors were topped by a well-spec’d 2020 Case IH Puma 175 selling for €57,000, followed by a 2014 New Holland T7.235 selling for €47,000, a 1999 Case IH CS 150 sold for €25,200 and a 1990 Ford 6810 secured €10,600.

A very original New Holland TX 62 combine was sold for €30,000.

The top-priced lot which sold on the evening was an immaculate 2022 McHale Fusion 3 Plus fetching €68,500.

Other implements also sold well, with a top-end 2020 Bredal Fert Spreader K85 selling for €46,000 and €15,400 paid for a Kverneland EG85 five-furrow reversible plough.

Following the trends of Irish machinery auctions for many years, used trailers sold very well. A 24ft Smyth tri-axle Supercube silage trailer sold for €30,500, followed by €22,400 for a 2019 Smyth 20ft6 silage trailer and €6,800 for an 18ft Herron silage trailer.

Some of the lots that went unsold included a Krone MX370 forage wagon, which was making €67,000, a Pöttinger Faro 4010 forage wagon which was making €35,000 and a 2007 JCB 434s wheel loader which was making €33,000.

All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.

This 2022 New Holland W170D wheel loader sold for €120,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 2020 Case IH Puma 175 with front linkage and PTO sold for €57,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 2014 New Holland T7.235 with front linkage sold for €47,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 2022 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with a 1,000-speed gearbox and a camless pickup sold for €68,500 plus commission and VAT.

This 2021 Krone MX370 forage wagon was making €67,000, but went unsold.

This top-end 2020 Bredal Fert Spreader K85 sold for €46,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 24ft Smyth tri axle Supercube silage trailer with a steering axle sold for €30,500 plus commission and VAT.

This Kverneland EG85 five-furrow reversible plough sold for €15,400 plus commission and VAT.

This 1990 Ford 6810 sold for €10,600 plus commission (no VAT).

This 2019 Smyth 20ft6 silage trailer sold for €22,400 plus commission and VAT.

This 13.5ft OCE folding silage fork sold for €8,600 plus commission and VAT.

This Herron 18ft silage trailer sold for €6,800 plus commission (no VAT).