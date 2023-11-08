Billy and Claire Dee taking delivery of the 1,000th new Danish-built Bobman cubicle sweeper and lime dispenser in Ireland.

Moreway Ltd have just sold and delivered the 1,000th new Bobman cubicle sweeper and lime dispenser in Ireland.

The Roscommon-based Irish distributor of the Danish-manufactured machines sold the machine to Billy and Claire Dee. The couple milk 220 cows across an autumn and spring calving set-up, based in Ballyduff, Co Kerry.

Moreway Ltd imported the first Bobman into Ireland in January 2007, when Alan Graham bought two units, one for his own dairy farm and the other to sell.

The Roscommon firm said they have worked closely with the manufacturer to develop models to suit the Irish market, and that the Promax is the result of that calibration.

Design

This unit is designed to scrap, dispense lime/disinfectant, and brush down cubicles. It can carry enough disinfectant for 200 cubicles and has a Hatz Diesel engine with a hydraulic drive system.

Its three-wheel drive has a detachable scraper, meaning other implements can be fitted to its hydraulic front-lift.