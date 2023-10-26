The Faresin franchise will join the other brands that Plant Services Ireland currently retails, including Zetor, Pronar and Sunward.

Plant Services Ireland have been appointed as the Faresin importer, and will now look after the brand for the Republic of Ireland.

Based in Ashbourne, Co Meath, the firm will be looking after both the agri and construction sectors. The Meath dealership has said its first delivery of four new units will be landing in early January.

Faresin is an Italian company that manufactures a range of agricultural and construction telehandlers, with lifting capacities from 2.6t up to 6.4t, with a range of lifting heights from 6m right up to 16.4m. In total, it offers over 15 models with 45 configurations.

The firm uses a range of Yanmar and Deutz engines, Bosch and Danfoss hydrostatic and continuously variable transmissions (CVT), Carraro and Dana Spicer axles and Bosch Rexroth hydraulics.

