With an unladen weight of 2,200kg the compactor can be ballasted up to 3,200kg.

Among the vast array of machinery on the Clarke Machinery Group stand was the all new silage compactor from Walter Watson Agricultural.

With the increased demand in recent times for silage compactors, Northern Irish manufacturers, Walter Watson Agricultural has responded with its version of the forage compaction tool.

Watson’s solution builds on its expertise gained within the land roller market. It measures 2.5m wide with a 0.5m hydraulic side shift function to further improve access along pit walls and in tight spaces. Each of the four corners is equipped with a polypropylene side wheel to protect both itself and the wall from damage.

The compactor weighs in at 2,200kg empty which can be increased to 3,200kg when filled with water. Across the 2.5m working width there are 12 toothed compaction rings. Pricing starts at €11,750 plus VAT.