Nardi are am Italian cultivation and seeding equipment company.

Sgariboldi only build diet feeders, and have been doing so since 1969.

Each year, the Ploughing plays host to new brands breaking into the Irish market. This year, a newly formed Kildare based company named Cemachi launched two Italian brands, Nardi and Sgariboldi, onto the Irish market.

Nardi is a cultivation and seeding equipment company, and offer a complete range of ploughs, cultivators, disc harrows, ring rollers, sprayers, fertiliser spreaders and mulchers.

Sgariboldi, established in 1969, only builds diet feeders.

At the Ploughing, it exhibited its patented Monofeeder, which is a horizontal trailed mixer feeder.

This mixing system features a single horizontal auger driven through a direct transmission through a coaxial planetary auger gearbox; this connects the tractor PTO to the auger hydraulically without using gears or chains.

At present, Cemachi is selling direct to farmers, but is considering establishing a dealer network throughout the country.