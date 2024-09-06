The Plano VT 6060 has 37 tines distributed across six rows.

In line with its strategy to expand its portfolio of tillage equipment, Pottinger has widened its cultivator offering with a new 6m stubble cultivator model.

The new Plano VT 6060 trailed stubble cultivator is suitable for a wide variety of conditions and working depths of up to 15cm.

In terms of its configuration, there are 37 tines in total across six rows, all of which are mounted in a symmetrical manner to prevent side pull. Individual tine spacing is 16.2cm, while ground clearance is 73cm. Meanwhile, under-frame clearance is 60cm in order to allow high volumes of trash to pass through.

Protected

Each tine is spring-protected against overloading of up to 200kg. Tines can be equipped with two share types, either 200mm Durastar Plus ducks foot type or 50mm Durastar chisel points.

The Durastar Plus ducks foot type shares are 200mm wide and offer a 32mm overlap.

The shape of the duck foot shares leave them well suited for shallow, all-over movement and slicing. The degree of overlap (32mm) has been optimised to improve resistance in the soil.

The chisel points are particularly suitable for deeper tillage and intensive mixing, although they can also be used for shallow stubble cultivation.

Each leg has a 200kg tipping force.

Depth control of the Plano VT 6060 is managed hydraulically using one or two jockey wheels at the front and rear roller.

The alignment of the rear rollers with the jockey wheels is done using an adjustment rod to ensure the cultivator is always parallel to the ground.

The optional knife roller helps chop organic material such as cover crops.

Optional equipment includes a knife roller for the destruction of cover crops and organic material and traction control. This feature allows up to 1,100kg to be transferred to the tractor's rear axle to improve traction.

In addition to numerous single and tandem rear roller options, the Tegosem air-seeder can be optionally fitted.

Machines are expected to start arriving into dealers' yards from January 2025.