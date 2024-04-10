Pöttinger has simplified the calibration process and increased the size of the hopper on its latest Vitasem mechanical seed drills.

Pöttinger has simplified the calibration process and increased the size of the hopper on its latest Vitasem mechanical seed drills.

The positioning of the seed drill has been altered slightly to improve weight distribution and visibility from the operator seat.

Seed hopper volumes on all models have been increased by up to 25%, and now range in capacity from 530l to 1,700l, depending on the model (2.5-4m working widths).

The wider hopper opening is designed to improve access for loading, with the wide platform providing a safer working environment.

Pöttinger says the calibration process has been made easier than the previous generation was.

The coulter setup and the mechanically driven metering system (electric drive optional), remain the same.

Pöttinger says the calibration process has been made easier than the previous generation was.

Calibration

Operators now have a clear view into the catchment trays during the calibration process, meaning any inaccuracy with a particular row can be instantly detected.

All settings are carried out from the left-hand side of the machine.

Calibration is performed mechanically as standard by turning a calibration handle. The number of rotations is displayed on the terminal. When the final five rotations are reached, an acoustic signal sounds to alert the operator that calibration is about to end. Electric calibration is available as an option.