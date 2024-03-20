The new Mexican sales branch takes the number of SDF global sales branches to 13.

Same Deutz-Fahr has opened a new sales branch in Santiago de Queretaro as the company sets out to grow its international business for the Same and Deutz-Fahr brands.

The new Mexican office will provide direct support to distributors and dealers across Latin America, and marks a significant new phase in SDF's global sales expansion, adding to the 12 exisiting branches across Europe and Asia.

The company continues to pursue the international growth strategy that already received a significant boost two years ago with the opening of the Ukraine branch, which has since seen a fivefold increase in sales.

Headquartered in Treviglio, Bergamo, Italy, SDF has nine manufacturing facilities throughout Europe and Asia, six of which are responsible for tractor production from 25hp to 336hp.

The new Mexican sales branch takes the total number of SDF global branches to 13. Meanwhile, there are 155 importers and over 3,100 dealers and more than 4,400 staff globally. The company recorded a turnover of €1.8bn in 2022.