The new supply agreement will see SDF build a streamlined low-mid range horsepower tractor AGCO, branded as Massey Ferguson.

AGCO and SDF have signed a supply agreement that will see SDF build a streamlined low-mid range horsepower tractor portfolio for AGCO, branded as Massey Ferguson. Set to come on stream from mid-2025, SDF will produce tractors with up to 85hp for most global markets.

“This partnership will strengthen Massey Ferguson’s position in the low-mid horsepower tractor segment globally, allowing us to provide more farmers with straightforward, dependable and high-quality equipment to drive their productivity and maximise profit,” said Luis Felli, senior vice president and general manager at Massey Ferguson.

The new product range will be offered with various powertrain options. AGCO expects the refreshed Massey Ferguson portfolio to help boost market share in the segment of up to 85hp.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which highlights the efficiency of SDF’s vertically integrated production system in all our facilities. This confirms the value of our in-house expertise and know-how in designing and manufacturing proprietary core components, ensuring excellence and innovation worldwide,” commented Alessandro Maritano, SDF’s chief commercial officer.