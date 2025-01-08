SlurryKat is set to expand its Premium Plus umbilical dribble bar range, with the launch of a new lightweight 24m unit at the UK’s Lamma Show, on 15 and 16 January. Similar to the rest of the models within the Premium Plus range, the new model folds vertically to a height just under 3.5m and is capable of carrying a 1,200m rear hose reeler.

According to SlurryKat CEO Garth Cairns, the new 24m unit is 55% lighter than competitor machines and is the lightest of its kind on the market, at 1,890kg.

Not only is it lighter, but the weight remains closer to the tractor’s rear axle, due to its vertical folding design.

The vertical folding design keeps weight close to the tractors rear axle and reduces tail swing.

“The lightweight vertical-fold design reduces tail swing and leaves for a lower rear lift requirement.

“Ultimately, this means a 150hp tractor will suffice, where many competitor machines tend to require tractors in excess of 250hp for comfortable operation.

“Together, a lighter tractor and lighter dribble bar will result in reduced fuel consumption and soil compaction.”

Boom control

The 24m unit is fitted with independent boom control, allowing each boom to be lowered or raised to adapt to undulations.

Isobus control is offered as standard, meaning all hydraulic control and flow metering is displayed on the one screen.

Later in 2025, SlurryKat will offer the option of automatic boom adjustment, along with section control and flow regulation, a similar system to that offered on many modern sprayers.

The Premium Plus range now contains six models from 7.5m to 24m, all of which can be alternatively offered in a flexi-shoe configuration.