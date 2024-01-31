This 2021 Sany 5t digger topped the sale at €26,200.

Hennessy Auctioneers recently kicked off its 2024 monthly online machinery auction campaign, with its January auction yielding a 91% clearance rate of a total 871 lots.

In total, 1,520 registered bidders tuned in to follow the proceedings.

“The sale attracted a considerable number of new bidders, previously not registered, some of which were overseas. We had active bidders from the UK , Poland, Romania as well as the USA.

“A 2014 Caterpillar 8t digger sold to the US and a number of harrows were sold to Eastern Europe,” explained Ciaran Hennessy of Hennessey Auctioneers.

Topping the sale was a 2021 Sany 5t digger, which sold for €26,200; followed by a 2014 Caterpillar 8t digger, which sold for€25,300 plus VAT; a 2019 Bomford Evo 6.5m hedge cutter, which sold for €18,000 plus VAT; a 2016 Dooley 20ft silage trailer which sold for €17,100; a 2016 McHale F5500 baler with a bale count of 52,000, which sold for €16,600, and a 2016 Smyth 20ft silage trailer, which sold for €15,900 plus VAT.

Other highlight prices included €14,500 for a 2006 Landini Legend 135 fitted with a front loader; €10,300 for a 2010 McConnel PA55 hedge cutter; €9,200 plus VAT for a 2015 Kuhn 4m power harrow; €8,000 for a 2004 Abbey 2,250 gallon and dribble bar (no macerator); €7,600 for a 2014 Samco subsoiler; €6,800 for a 2012 Kverneland 9578C twin rotor rake and €6,300 for a Ktwo 9t muck spreader.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’.

Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday, 24 February.

This 2014 Caterpillar 8t digger sold for €25,300, plus VAT, to the US.

This 2019 Bomford Evo 6.5m hedge cutter sold for €18,000, plus VAT.

This 2016 Dooley 20ft silage trailer sold for €17,100.

This 2016 McHale F5500 baler, with a bale count of 52,000, sold for €16,600.

This 2016 Smyth 20ft silage trailer sold for €15,900, plus VAT.

This 2006 Landini Legend 135, fitted with a front loader, sold for €14,500.

This 2010 McConnel PA55 hedge-cutter sold for €10,300.

This 2015 Kuhn 4m power harrow sold for €9,200, plus VAT.

This 2004 Abbey 2,250 gallon and dribble bar (no macerator), sold for €8,000.

This 2014 Samco subsoiler sold for €7,600.

This 2012 Kverneland 9578C twin rotor rake sold for €6,800.