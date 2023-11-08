It is powered by a 48hp Yanmar engine with a two speed hydrostatic transmission.

Already in Ireland is five of the Thaler 48T18 telehandlers which weighs in at 3,000kg and have a lift capacity of 1.8t to 4.8m.

Inspectec Access Equipment Sales have been appointed as the Thaler distributor for Ireland. Based in Naas, Co Kildare, the firm will be looking after both the agri and construction sectors for the island of Ireland.

The Kildare dealership took its first delivery of five loaders earlier this year, and has 10 more on order.

Thaler Hoflader is a German company that manufactures a range of agricultural and construction yard loaders, wheel loaders, articulated loaders with a telescopic boom, mini telehandlers and five-axis wheel loaders.

In total, it offers five classes of machines with 30 different models, in addition to manufacturing a range of attachments. The firm uses all Yanmar engines, hydrostatic transmissions and Bosch Rexroth hydraulics.

The company, which is based in Bavaria, was founded by Johann Thaler and his son, Manfred, in 1997. They decided to design and build their own loader when they had issues with other manufacturers’ loaders on their family farm.

Today, Thaler employs over 60 people and has a large dealer network all over Europe.