The Chinese-built machine was a direct copy of Giant's G2700 model compact wheeled loader (above).

Dutch manufacturer Tobroco, the company responsible for the Giant loader brand of compact wheeled loaders, has claimed victory against a Chinese manufacturer which tried to copy the brand's G2700 wheel loader model.

The incident occurred at the Bauma 2025 construction and mining exhibition, which took place in Munich, Germany, last week.

With over 600,000m2 of exhibition space and more than 3,500 exhibitors from more than 57 nations, the event is the largest of its kind across the globe.

It came to light at the event that a Chinese exhibitor was displaying a direct copy of the Dutch manufacturer's Giant G2700 compact wheeled loader.

Allegedly, the smallest of detail down to the technical drawings from the Giant brochure had been copied.

Having sought immediate court action, the unauthorised copy was removed from the Chinese manufacturers stand at the event.

Founder and CEO of Tobroco Toine Brock said: “For nearly 30 years, we have poured our heart and soul into developing high-quality machines.

"Protecting innovation and taking firm action against misuse is crucial for the future of our industry. We understand that copying cannot be completely prevented, but this ruling demonstrates that it will not always be without consequences.”

Trademark attorney Fabio Adinolfi, who represented Tobroco in court, added: “This decision provides a strong legal foundation for Tobroco Giant to act decisively against infringements in the future.”

Such a ruling sends a strong message to the industry that such practises will not go without consequences, highlighting the importance of protecting intellectual property rights.