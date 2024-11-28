For 2025, the hopper capacity of several Spirit models will be increased by over 25%, from 3,900 to 5,000 litres.

For the coming 2025 season, Väderstad has introduced the option of a larger hopper to its Spirit seed drills.

The hopper capacity of several Spirit models will be increased by over 25%, from 3,900 to 5,000 litres.

This gives farmers the opportunity to increase their field efficiency now that larger seed or fertiliser volumes can be carried.

Up to now, the larger combi models of the Spirit seed drill family - Spirit 600-900C - have been fitted with a 5,000-litre hopper, while several other models have a 3,900-litre hopper.

Now, all Väderstad Spirit seed drills over 6m working width, as well as the 4m Spirit 400C, are upgraded to the larger 5000 litre hopper.

In summary, the Spirit 400C, Spirit 600C InLine, Spirit 600S, Spirit 800S and Spirit 900S will be equipped with the new 5,000-litre hopper.