The sixth-generation S Series marked the return of the series' production to Suolahti, having been previously built by Massey Ferguson in Beauvais, France.

Valtra has won the prestigious Good Design Award 2024 with its flagship sixth-generation S Series tractor range.

The award comes two years on from Valtra bringing its production home to Suolahti in Finland, from the Massey Ferguson plant in Beauvais in France at a time when the previous generation S Series was based on the Massey Ferguson 8700 series.

The Good Design Awards honour the best industrial designers and manufacturers for extraordinary design excellence.

Valtra’s latest flagship S Series – which carries the nickname within Valtra circles as ‘The Boss’ – was first launched to the public at Agritechnica in 2023. Earlier in the year, the Finnish tractor brand celebrated delivering the first 50 sixth-generation S Series to customers with a special event held at their brand home factory in Suolahti, Finland.

With production of the S Series now back in Finland, customers can avail of the Valtra Unlimited Studio.

This is the beginning of a new chapter for the S Series as all models are now built in Valtra’s Finnish factory. Valtra EME's vice president sales and marketing, Matti Tiitinen, underscores the importance of winning this prestigious award.

“We are delighted to win the Good Design Award 2024 for the S6,” Tiitinen said.

“It’s a great testament to the high-quality form and function of the S Series. We have invested heavily in our Suolahti factory to ensure the high-quality, smooth production, and sustainability of the sixth-generation S Series.

“We know our customers in the high horsepower segment are looking for a powerful, reliable, and technologically advanced tractor that ensures peak performance for their business. The Good Design Award really emphasises the design, performance and quality customers can expect when investing in their new S Series,” Tiininen added.

Another advantage of taking production home to Finland is that customers of the new S Series can avail of the Valtra Unlimited Studio to individually customise and enhance the comfort, style, productivity, efficiency, and safety of their machines.

All of these customisations can be explored in Valtra’s online virtual showroom through its interactive 3D configurator, a platform for which it was a finalist in the Gartner Marketing Awards 2024 in the of 'Use of Marketing and Communications Technology Excellence' category.