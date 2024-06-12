Once the transition period has ended, Överum Industries will reintroduce the Överum and Agrolux brands.

The Swedish name Överum is set to return to the machinery market following the news earlier in April that New Holland had sold its plough business to a German capital investment company.

Now that the deal has been finalised, Överum Industries has been established as a standalone company and will continue to supply all New Holland dealers with ploughs and spare parts as part of a soft transition.

Dealers will still be able to order New Holland ploughs as part of the agreement. However, once the transition period has ended, the Swedish manufacturer will focus on its own Överum and Agrolux brands.

As an independent stand-alone company, Överum Industries, will continue to be headquartered in Sweden and maintain all production operations at its historic facility.

Investment

The company also announced plans to accelerate investments in R&D and continuously evolve its products.

A new CEO, Stefano Scalarandis, has been appointed to Överum. He has a decade of experience working within mid-sized manufacturing firms. Meanwhile, Allan Hansson has been appointed as head of sales and marketing at the company. Allan previously served as the product manager for the plough division within CNH Industrial.