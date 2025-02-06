The Q-Series is now equipped with the new Claas X11 cab, which it says is larger, quieter and more comfortable for the operator.

Vervaet is introducing an updated version of the Vervaet Q-616 beet harvester for the 2025/26 harvesting campaign.

This latest Q-616 features a new cab, a range of technical improvements, updated styling and numerous new options.

This facelift continues the progression of the Q series harvester design in line with Vervaet’s policy of ongoing development. The machines are imported into the UK by J Riley Beet Harvesters, which also supplies the Irish market.

"Since its launch in 2016, the Q-Series has been a huge success. Thanks to its modular design, manoeuvrability and straightforward layout, this machine has proven itself across various markets and countries.

"With this latest update, we aim to continue and strengthen this success. As a family-owned company now in its third generation, we feel we have built a robust machine for the immediate future,” said commercial director at Frans Vervaet BV Jonathan Hoekman.

The cab is fully CAN-bus controlled, ensuring better and more accurate data transmission. It adds that the lifter frame has been upgraded to improve efficiency and precision during harvesting, resulting in fewer losses and a cleaner harvest.

The Q-Series now features fully electric mirrors that can be adjusted for optimal visibility.

The Vervaet Q-616 now comes as standard with the third generation front-end.

Owners can choose from three toppers to match their needs. Additionally, there is a choice between a roller bed or turbine-only primary cleaning system to suit different soil types and harvesting conditions.

New styling

The Q-Series has received a new look. With this update, the harvester becomes the first machine to display the new Vervaet corporate image.

Vervaet says several hydraulic upgrades have been implemented, including new valves and pumps, to offer better responsiveness and greater efficiency.

It notes that the new harvester comes with an extensive software update for better performance, greater ease of use and more reliability.

To enhance safety and visibility, the machine is equipped with a new 360-degree camera system. This gives operators a complete overview of the machine and work area.