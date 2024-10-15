Now with KME three years, Sean Durkin holds the role of business development manager for the company's agri division.

The Irish agricultural machinery industry plays host to a huge number of careers and opportunities for those interested in agriculture and engineering.

On this week’s episode of the Young Stock Podcast, we caught up with business development manager with KME Agri Sean Durkin, based near Listowel, Co Kerry.

Although not directly from a farm, Sean grew up close to his uncle’s farm, where he developed a passion for agriculture and machinery from a young age. Upon finishing school, Sean went on to study in Dublin, quickly to find out it wasn’t for him.

After some reconsideration, Sean switched to studying agricultural engineering at Munster Technological University (MTU) and never looked back.

During his time spent in college, Sean spent his free time working for local contractors gaining invaluable experience around machinery.

Straight after graduating, Sean took on a roll within Kerry Mechanical Engineering (KME), which led to his current position as business development manager when the company established its agri division.

Listen to the full podcast below: