This week’s Young Stock Podcast sees us catch up with Eoin Murphy from west Clare. Eoin is currently a branch manager for Geary’s Garage depot in Clarecastle, Co Clare, which is a well-known John Deere dealer.

In the podcast, Eoin tells us about his experiences, from studying agricultural science in Cork, before completing an additional year in Waterford, before moving on to work in England, New Zealand and later Australia.

From milking cows, to drawing grain to finishing cattle, Eoin went on to take on a sales role at a John Deere dealership in Australia, which he worked in for four years.

After thoroughly enjoying his stint overseas, Eoin returned home to take on a sales role with local John Deere dealership Geary’s Garage. He has since then bought land and has begun farming close to home.

