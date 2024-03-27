The new 5130M peaks at 135hp while sharing the same 4.5l four-pot PowerTech unit as smaller models.

John Deere has introduced a new flagship 5130M model to its 5M tractor series, along with new transmission options and integrated AutoTrac functionalities.

Peaking at a maximum 135hp, the newcomer sits at the top of the five-model range and shares the same Stage V four-cylinder 4.5l PowerTech engine as is fitted in the 5095M (100hp), 5105M (110hp) and 5120M (125hp) models.

Meanwhile, the entry-level 5075M is equipped with the 2.9l three-cylinder PowerTech engine.

The new PowrQuad Plus (16F/16R) and Powr8 (32F/16R), 40 km/h transmission options are available on all models, aside from the 5075M.

The Powr8 unit is equipped with eight power-shiftable gears and a clutch button on the shift lever to prevent manual clutching.

Fuel economy

When delivering sufficient power, the EcoShift feature reduces engine rpm to improve fuel economy. An AutoTrac screen has now been integrated into the dash display of 5M models to provide further functionality for those not requiring the more sophisticated G5 universal display.

The new 5M series comes with the predictive analysis functionality Expert Alerts, enabling early recognition of required maintenance needs, in order to minimise unexpected downtime.

The compact series boasts a 4.1m turning radius, making it well suited for farmyard tasks.