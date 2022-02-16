A dairy calf’s milk feeding period is a golden opportunity to maximise important growth and development.

Get it right and you will cost-effectively prime your growing heifers for a productive milking future when they enter the adult herd at a target of between 23 and 26 months of age.

On the other hand, getting it wrong can mean calves failing to meet their true production potential.

According to Volac’s research and development (R&D) manager Dr Jessica Cooke, extensive studies clearly show the benefits – in terms of cow longevity, health and lifetime milk production – of hitting calf growth targets and calving down close to 24 months of age.

What’s more, a heifer calf’s relative ability to turn nutrients into growth peaks during the early life milk feeding period, so you simply have to take maximum advantage, she says.

“During the first two months of its life, a dairy heifer calf is able to turn 100g of feed into 50g of growth,” she explains.

“That’s a feed conversion efficiency of 2:1 or 50%, but as the animal ages this diminishes steadily; so much so that by the time a calf is 15 months of age, 100g of feed will be delivering just 8g of growth.”

Dr Cooke explains that feed efficiency is at its optimum during the milk feeding period because formulated calf milk replacer is more nutritious and digestible than concentrate feed – adding that prior to puberty, heifer growth focuses mainly on bone and muscle, whereas later in life heifers gain more fat and are therefore less feed efficient.

“By not taking advantage of the high feed conversion efficiency early in life heifers will have to grow more later in life (when feed conversion efficiency is low) to reach the same body weight at first calving.”

Dr Cooke explains that provided your colostrum management and feeding protocol is sound – and your calves have access to fresh water, roughage and a palatable starter concentrate – feeding a good heifer calf up to 900g (750g minimum) of a well-formulated calf milk replacer daily will allow you to meet optimum rearing targets.

“The peak milk allowance (6-8l/day in maximum 3l feeds) should be reached by two weeks of age. Indeed, these feeding levels are absolutely crucial if you want to calve heifers down with an adequate body size at 24 months,” she says.

Dr Cooke adds that feeding higher milk replacer levels leads to fewer calves failing to reach a second lactation. So, providing the necessary nutrition (>750g per day) to sustain rapid growth rates during the first two months of life should not only result in more efficient and economical heifer rearing, but also deliver greater lifetime milk output when these replacement animals join the milking herd.

“Research has also shown that there is a large amount of important early life development in the pre-weaned phase. The development of both mammary cells and the gut – and metabolic programming – all take place during this crucial early life period, so feeding high levels of a quality milk replacer enables us to take full advantage,” she stresses.

Feeding a well formulated milk replacer daily will allow you to meet optimum rearing targets.

Beware feeding whole milk

Whilst feeding a calf whole milk will ensure it receives a decent supply of energy and protein, the practice should also come with a health warning attached.

“You may think you are feeding what nature intended, but unlike carefully formulated milk replacer, whole milk can vary in consistency and quality, says Dr Cooke.

“It can also transmit bacteria and spread disease, be unpalatable (if it comes from cows with mastitis or contains antibiotic residues) and be difficult to store and handle. What’s more, whole milk can also delay the intake of solid feed, which may delay the age of successful weaning or result in post-weaning growth checks.

“On the other hand, well-formulated calf milk replacers will always be bio-secure and hygienic (because they are made from pasteurised milk), as well as deliver a consistent macro and micro-nutrient supply to the calf when mixed correctly.

“In addition, milk replacers tend to be lower in fat but higher in lactose than whole milk, which will encourage a better solid feed intake.

“Well-formulated milk replacers based on sustainable raw materials are also better suited to automatic feeding systems, which can help you feed your calves highly efficiently whilst saving on labour.”

Stick with milk replacer

Consequently, whatever the market situation, Dr Cooke stresses that there are three key reasons why you should always resist the temptation to divert milk destined for the bulk tank and sale.

Well-formulated calf milk replacers using sustainable raw materials provide a more consistent feed for your calves.

Well-formulated calf milk replacers eliminate the risk of any in-feed disease transmission.

Well-formulated calf milk replacers encourage better solid feed intakes and reduce the risk of growth checks.

