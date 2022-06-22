Massey Ferguson’s Beauvais factory in France just produced its millionth tractor.

The milestone tractor in question is an MF 8S.305 Dyna-VT, which the manufacturer said is destined for a French tillage farmer and contractor.

This follows another significant milestone for the brand as it celebrates 175 years of history. The brand has been manufacturing tractors in Beauvais since 20 November 1960. The first Massey Ferguson tractor made in the Beauvais factory was an MF 825.

The milestone tractor in question is an MF 8S.305 Dyna-VT.

Today, the manufacturer said that up to 100 tractors can be produced and shipped, every day, to its dealers, with 80% of tractors exported across more than 70 countries. Tractor series produced on the site range from the MF 4700 M, MF 5700M, MF 5S, MF 6S, MF 7S, MF 8S and MF 8700 S, which covers power outputs from 75hp up to 405hp and all types of transmissions.

The 54ha campus is home manufacturing, engineering, purchasing, customer support, parts, sales & marketing, product management, finance, legal and HR and employees a 2,500 people.