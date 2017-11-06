Monday beef prices: critical period for beef supplies
By Darren Carty on 06 November 2017
The next two to three weeks is a vital period for factories to source enough beef for Christmas orders, with signs of supplies tightening in some areas.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Nathan Tuffy on 04 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 04 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 03 November 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 01 November 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 October 2017
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...