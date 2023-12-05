The VR headset will allow farmers to experience a walk through of a farm building kitted out with the company's products.

Northern Ireland-based company Teemore Engineering will be in attendance at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair, where it will debut a new virtual reality (VR) experience of shed design for customers.

The VR headset, Teemore says, will provide "an exclusive opportunity to instantly explore shed designs as if you were standing right inside the shed itself, all through the immersive experience of virtual reality headsets".

A range of farm buildings and set-ups will be available to view, including this beef suckler set-up with calving gates.

The company supplies a range of products for fitting out livestock sheds, including cubicles, rubber matting, barriers, dividing and calving gates, crushes and handling facilities.

This year's Royal Ulster Winter Fair takes place on 14 December at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

The event is set to host 180 trade exhibitors, as well as 200 dairy cattle across the Holstein, Jersey, Ayrshire and Dairy Shorthorn breeds.