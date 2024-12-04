The straw market is in an odd situation this year. With few people successfully getting winter crops inside in 2023 and a delayed start to spring planting, straw isn’t all that plentiful, but the kinder back end for livestock farmers has left some complacent about securing supplies and has possibly reduced demand. Whatever the supply situation on farms, straw is much dearer than it was a number of years ago – 4x4 round bales are selling for €35-€45 and 8x4x3 squares are close to the €90 mark, meaning efficient use of straw is necessary.

Targeted usage

Where supplies are scarce, straw supplies for bedding should be targeted at those that need it most: young, newborn animals. A deep layer of dry straw can’t be beaten for young animals to retain body heat; this is due to ‘nesting’, where the animal will bury their body into the bed.

Nesting helps to reduce the energy used to maintain body heat, and nesting calves can be comfortable in air temperatures as low as 8°C, despite preferring temperatures of 18-20°C.

Usage can also be targeted through bedding lying areas and using concrete or straw alternatives in feed areas for older cattle, where cattle will not be lying down due to animal traffic and wetter conditions.

The area in front of the feeding barrier can be scraped of dung manually or with a tractor, to a slatted area or dung stead. Where this is not viable, sawdust or woodchip can be used, with the straw area separated using a 9in timber board. The straw is more comfortable for calves.

Using alternatives

Alternatives to straw are available, though each carries pros and cons. Peat, sawdust and woodchip are probably the three most common ones. Like straw, they are difficult to source. Woodchip has become increasingly difficult to purchase due to its value as a biofuel, and it’s a similar story with sawdust. Many saw mills are converting what was once a waste product into valuable wood pellets.

Woodchip

It is important to source dried woodchip (below 30% moisture) to ensure adequate absorbency. When applied in an initial deep layer of 10-12cm, the urine can pass down through the top layer of chips and get soaked up by the bottom layer – provided there is effluent channels in place. It can then drain off into these channels, similar to a stone drainage system. Livestock can remain very clean in woodchip bedding, and there is minimal work in keeping it topped up.

Some of the issues around woodchip are sourcing dried wood free of preservatives, as these may be harmful to livestock. There can also be issues with foreign objects, such as nails or screws through the bedding, depending on its origin. Woodchip bedding can take up to two years to be broken down in a dung store before applying on land, or can alternatively be ploughed into the ground.

Peat bedding

Peat moss has become much scarcer in quantity, with the shutting down of many peat-harvesting stations. When it can be sourced, it is probably the most highly absorbent bedding available, soaking up to 10 times its weight in liquid – three to four times more than straw. Providing a deep layer of peat (250-750mm) can greatly reduce the labour in bedding, with a well-maintained bed capable of lasting several months. Peat bedding can require loosening or rotovating of the top layer to prevent caking, with heavy cattle working best for peat beds.

Sheep and lighter stock lack the weight to effectively keep the bedding churned up and this can result in the top layer solidifying. Fine peat can also become embedded in wool fleeces. Peat can also be mixed with lime to create a bedding suitable for cubicles.

Due to the acidic nature of peat, spreading spent peat bedding on land can reduce the pH of the soil, although no composting is required and it can be readily spread on to land.

Sawdust/shavings

Sawdust or shavings can work in a similar way to peat, with the key being to source materials with a low moisture content. Pre-packed sawdust or shavings can be extremely expensive and negate the increased absorbency. The key is to find a bulk source, such as a local sawmill or joinery firm. As with woodchip, care needs to be taken to ensure no preservatives or foreign objects are in the wood.

Sawdust is extremely dry, so fine particles can cause respiratory issues in livestock and those handling it, as well as becoming embedded in sheep fleeces. It can be a useful base material in the same way as rape straw, with a layer of cereal straw used above a layer of shavings or dust.

Chopping straw

Chopping straw can increase absorbency by 10-15%, and is especially ideal for sheep flocks on straw, as it prevents long ropes of straw being twisted around a sheep’s foot. Caution must be taken when chopping straw, as it can cause irritation to the eyes and lungs – wearing a mask and goggles is recommended.