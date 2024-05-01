Charles Farrell, farmer; IFA president Francie Gorman; Taoiseach Simon Harris; Charlie Farrell, farmer; Minister Martin Heydon and IFA Kilkenny chair Brendan Hickey, on the Farrell farm in Gowran, Co Kilkenny, discussing the challenges for farming. The Farrells run a tillage and drystock farm and facilitated the first meeting between IFA president Francie Gorman and Taoiseach Simon Harris. \ Michael O’Rourke

Acknowledging the launch of the awareness campaign for dog owners by Minister Heather Humphries, IFA sheep chair Adrian Gallagher said the campaign is important to remind dog owners of their responsibilities.

He added that the campaign rightly identifies dog owners as those ultimately responsible for the actions and behaviour of their dogs, and for ensuring their dogs are under effective control at all times.

“The irresponsible behaviour of some owners has and continues to cause devastation on sheep farms. This is unacceptable and must stop.”

“The IFA will continue with our policy of ‘No Dogs Allowed’ on or near lands where animals are kept, as this is the only way to prevent the horrific attacks on sheep that occur across the country.

“The awareness campaign launched by the minister is certainly helpful, but in reality, we need much more robust enforcement on the ground of the obligations of dog owners,” he said.

“There must be a significant increase in the numbers of dog wardens throughout the country and the sanctions must be increased further for those found not having their dogs under effective control,” he concluded.