Macra’s best new member awards, which are sponsored by National Broadband Ireland, were handed out during the Club of the Year competition at the Macra Rally, held at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe over the 2023 October bank holiday weekend.
The 2023 best new member awards were given to members who joined the organisation between 1 March 2022 and 28 February 2023, who are deemed by their club to have made a significant contribution to the development of the club during their first year of membership. The 2023 winners were:Leinster winner: Rebecca Hawkins (pictured above), Baltinglass Rathvilly Macra, Co Carlow.Munster winner: Marie Walsh, Kinsale Macra, Co Cork.
Munster winner: Marie Walsh, Kinsale Macra, Co Cork.
Northwest winner: John Fallon, South Roscommon Macra, Co Roscommon.
