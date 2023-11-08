Macra Know Your Ag finals, sponsored by the Irish Farmers Journal, were held at the Macra Rally over the October bank holiday weekend on Saturday 28 October at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.
The team from Portlaoise Macra were victorious, with the team from North Kilkenny Macra as runner up, and the team from Moynalty Macra in third place.
North Kilkenny: The runners up from North Kilkenny Macra, pictured with Stephen Robb of the Irish Farmers Journal and Macra national president Elaine Houlihan.
Moynalty: The third-place team from Moynalty Macra, pictured with Stephen Robb of Irish Farmers Journal and Macra national president Elaine Houlihan.
Macra Know Your Ag finals, sponsored by the Irish Farmers Journal, were held at the Macra Rally over the October bank holiday weekend on Saturday 28 October at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.
The team from Portlaoise Macra were victorious, with the team from North Kilkenny Macra as runner up, and the team from Moynalty Macra in third place.
North Kilkenny: The runners up from North Kilkenny Macra, pictured with Stephen Robb of the Irish Farmers Journal and Macra national president Elaine Houlihan.
Moynalty: The third-place team from Moynalty Macra, pictured with Stephen Robb of Irish Farmers Journal and Macra national president Elaine Houlihan.
SHARING OPTIONS: