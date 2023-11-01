Macra national seven-a-side GAA finals, sponsored by the National Dairy Council, were held in Mountmellick on Sunday 22 October 2023.
Callan Macra won the men’s final, Carrigallen Macra were runners up. Carrigallen Macra won the women’s final, Donoughmore Macra were runners up.
Callan Macra with national president Elaine Houlihan at the Macra GAA finals in Mountmellick. Pictured (L-R) are John Baylis, Sean Foley, James Power, David Melody, Michael Baylis, Jamie Norris, Michael Lawlor, Padraig Maher and Patrick Walton. \ Paul Connor
Carrigallen winner: Carrigallen Macra with national president Elaine Houlihan at the Macra GAA finals in Mountmellick. Pictured (L-R) are Orla O’Sullivan, Aisling O’Keeffe, Rebecca O’Leary, Jenny Kelliher, Claire McAuliffe, Claire O’Connor and Julie O’Sullivan. \ Paul Connor
Women's runner up: Donoughmore Macra with national president Elaine Houlihan at the Macra GAA finals in Mountmellick. Pictured are Sinéad Nee, Siobhán Lyons, Joanne Kiely, Edel O’Connell, Aileen Healy, Saoirse Sheehan, Leah Geaney, Aoife Barrett, Eileen Lyons. \ Paul Connor
