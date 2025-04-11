With planting and fencing grants that cover setup costs, plus annual premiums for up to 20 years that are income tax-free, the Department of Agriculture is promoting forestry as a very attractive option, especially for farmers.

There has been an 130% or 627ha increase in new forestry planting since the beginning of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae welcomed the news and said that there are more than 6,000ha licensed and available to plant.

In the first quarter of 2025, €43m has been paid in grants and premiums to forest owners in Ireland.

Minister Healy-Rae said that acknowledged that storm Éowyn which caused 24,000ha of fallen trees, should not knock the confidence of the sector.

“I must acknowledge that the afforestation scheme is demand-led, and uptake has not met targets in recent years, but I am committed to promoting what is a valuable land-use option in every way I can,” he said.

Storm Éowyn caused 24,000ha of fallen trees in Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Forestry

There are currently over 24,000 forest owners, 19,500 of which are farmers, who have planted trees in Ireland.

With planting and fencing grants that cover setup costs, plus annual premiums for up to 20 years that are income tax-free, the Department of Agriculture is promoting forestry as a very attractive option, especially for farmers.

There are twelve different forest types, in addition to the small-scale Native Tree Area Scheme, available under the Forestry Programme 2023-27.

“The Forestry Programme is the best-funded ever, and I really want to encourage those landowners with approvals to consider proceeding with planting, so that they can benefit from the new and very attractive grants and premiums for a period of up to 20 years,” added Healy-Rae.

Read more

EU contractors arrive to salvage Irish timber

ICMSA criticises additional land access powers for the ESB

Forestry contractors seek forest machine import ban