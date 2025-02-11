Donohoe Town & Country placed the 124ac farm at Jerpoint West, Mt Juliet on the market in 2024. Fishing rights on the River Nore came with the property.

Land prices in Co Kilkenny fell to an average €13,957/ac, a drop of 15%.

Although prices increased every year for six years, fewer prestige farms coming up for sale in 2024 may have impacted the average.

We examined 44 farms offered for sale with a total of 1,679ac.

They were every land type – we sought selling prices for farms used for grazing and silage, or tillage.

For those sold by year end, the range in prices was €5,556/ac to €31,746/ac. The top price was achieved by Donohoe Town and Country when it sold the 31.5ac Lime Lodge Farm at Ballionvarry, for €1m at auction.

Private treaty

The same auctioneer offered a 124ac non-residential holding on the River Nore at Jerpoint West, Mount Juliet in lots by private treaty. Lot 2 of 51.3ac sold making €870,000 or almost €17,000/ac. Most holdings put up for sale were under 60ac. In May, Joe Coogan Auctioneers sold a 45.5ac farm at Clorinka, Muckalee at auction for €18,681/ac. It had a derelict house and 12ac of forestry. After 47 bids, the hammer fell at €850,000. The property was purchased by three local people, two of them dairy farmers, to be divided up.

There were plenty of other solid sales.

REA Grace and PN O’Gorman sold land by private treaty at prices between €15,000/ac and €20,000/ac. Wilsons Auctions sold a number of parcels by auction while Michael Barry and Cillin Hill Auctioneers sold a number of small parcels by private treaty.

Well-located holdings of good land in Kilkenny are making €15,000/ac to €17,000/ac. Three quarters of farms sold are being bought by dairy farmers.

Vital statistics

Average*: €13,957/ac

% change: -15

Acres offered: 1,679

Total number of farms: 44

Price range: €5,556/ac to €31,746/ac

Most active buyers: Dairy

Weighted average: €13,147/ac

Number of transactions: 16