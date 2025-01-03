Police in Armagh have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy has died following a collision involving a quad bike.

The incident happened in Killeavy, near Newry, on Thursday 2 January.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy.

"He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away. The road, which was closed, has since reopened.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said that an investigation to establish the circumstances around the incident is under way.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 785 02/01/25.”