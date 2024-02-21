Newry dairy farmer Keith Agnew has been re-elected as vice-chair of Lakeland Dairies.

Agnew has served on the board of Lakeland since the merger with LacPatrick Dairies was completed in 2019. He was re-elected at the February board meeting of the co-op alongside Co Louth dairy farmer Niall Matthews, who continues as chair of the board.

“I’m honoured to continue in my role and to represent the 3,200 farm families who supply us with 2bn litres of milk annually. Working alongside Niall Matthews as well as the rest of the Board and management, we are committed to serving the needs of our farm families and continuing the progress we have made to date,” said Agnew.