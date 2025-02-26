Two November 2022-born, freshly-calved heifers. Left made £2,740. Right made £2,870.

With beef prices over 600p/kg and milk holding steady over 40ppl, there was a 100% clearance across all classes of stock at Markehill Mart on Tuesday 18 February.

At the monthly dairy sale, 120 quality animals from all over NI were presented, clearly produced to a high standard.

This was reflected in the ring with the hammer dropping at a top price on the day of £3,650 for a fresh calved heifer.

Other leading prices saw £3,460 and £3,000 paid for good quality stock.

However, the main demand among buyers was for quality calved heifers in the £1,900-£2,400 price bracket.

Some year-old maiden heifers were also sold at £800-£1,100.

Cull cows

The weekly cull cow sale set the tone earlier in the day.

Well-fleshed Limousin cows were out in front with a five-year-old at 698kg making £2,080 or 298p/kg.

Another Limousin cow at 856kg made £2,420 or 283p/kg.

The main demand for fleshed cows was around the 255p/kg mark, while a 680kg Friesian cow made £1,590, 234p/kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows traded at a mid-point of 200p/kg, medium quality were generally selling for 165p/kg and leaner lots traded at 130p/kg.

Calf sale

The highlight of the calf sale was a four-week-old Charolais bull making £770.

A four-week-old Belgian Blue followed at £590 while a five-week-old Aberdeen Angus bull made £570.

Prices again reflected quality, with good quality bull calves ranging from £420 to £560, second quality were at £300 to £390 and plainer lots fetched £240 to £300.

Friesian bulls topped out at £300 for a six-week-old calf, while younger lots ranged between £240 and £300.

Heifer calves topped out at £540 for a six-week-old Charolais.

Good-quality heifer calves generally sold from £320 to £440, with second quality ranging from £240 to £300.

Markethill weekly sales

Saturday 10.30am: heifers and bullocks;

11.30am: sucklers and weanlings.

Tuesday 11am: cull cows, bulls; 11.30am: dropped calves; 12.30pm: monthly dairy sale.

Monday 7pm: sheep sale; 7.30pm: breeding sheep.

This November 2022-born, freshly-calved heifer, yielding 33l, sold for £2,480.

This January 2023-born, freshly-calved heifer, yielding 35 litres, sold for £2,850.

Top price of the day was paid for this December 2022 freshly-calved heifer, yielding 52 litres, which made £3,650.

This Charolais male calf, born January 2025, made a top price of £770.

This November 2024-born Charolais female calf sold for £580.

This December 2024-born Aberdeen Angus female calf made £430.

This February 2025-born Aberdeen Angus female calf sold for £270.

These Jan/Feb-born Limousin calves sold for £305 (male) and £235 (female).

This April 2019-born Stabiliser bull, weighing 1,130kg, sold for £2,730 (241p/kg).

This May 2019 Saler cow, weighing 824kg, sold for £2,280 (276p/kg).