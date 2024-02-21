A conference which aims to provide farmers with a better understanding of carbon and greenhouse gas emissions takes place at CAFRE Greenmount on Thursday 29 February.

The event is in response to feedback from CAFRE focus groups which has highlighted the lack of clarity on the subject and how misinformation is creating apprehension and confusion among farmers.

The issues covered at the conference include climate change regulations and policy, as well as how emissions can be reduced on dairy farms.

Among the list of speakers is Joe McDonald from Asda who will give a retailer perspective and Oliver McEntyre from Barclays UK who will offer a view from a major bank.

The event runs from 10am to 3.30pm and costs £15 to cover lunch. To book a place go to the events section of the CAFRE website (www.cafre.ac.uk).