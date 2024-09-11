The annual show and sale of ewe lambs at Aghanloo, near Limavady, on Tuesday was topped at £226 for a pen of Suffolk Cheviots.

The highest priced pen, which was exhibited by Raymond Canning from Drumsurn, was placed first in the Suffolk Cheviot show before the sale.

Over 1,500 ewe lambs went under the hammer at the sale and prices were generally running £25 to £35 ahead of last year.

The best Suffolk Cheviot, Mule and Greyface ewe lambs made over the £200 mark, with the main bulk of pens making from £150 to £170.

Well-bred lambs which were smaller in size tended to make around £130 to £140.

Some light Mule ewe lambs, which were coming straight off hill ground, were on show and made from £95 to £115.

Suffolk Mule ewe lambs sold to £170, with most lots selling for £135 to £155.