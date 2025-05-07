The final preparations are being made for the 156th Balmoral Show, in partnership with main sponsor, the Ulster Bank, which takes place between Wednesday 14 and Saturday 17 May 2025.

Organised by the Royal Ulster Agriculture Society (RUAS), it is now 13 years since the decision was taken to move the show out of its long-term home at the King’s Hall in Belfast to the 65-acre site at the Maze, outside Lisburn.

That has proved to be the correct decision, with ample parking at Balmoral Park and hard standing areas, which mean the event is able to function in all weather.

In 2017, the RUAS switched to a four-day show by extending into Saturday. Overall, the attendance is up, with more than 100,000 people coming to the show. In recent years, the Saturday has tended to be the busiest day, attracting families and non-rural visitors in particular.

Compete

For show-goers in 2025, there is plenty for everyone, with around 3,500 head of livestock expected to compete across various classes and approximately 500 trade stands spread across the site.

Sheep shearing competitions take place across the four days, while in the main arena there are various equine classes and the return of international, national and under 10s show jumping competitions.

The main arena has also traditionally hosted various acts and displays to entertain the family and this year, for the first time, JCB dancing diggers will attend the show, performing twice on each of the four days.

There is also the large Eikon Shopping Village and Makers’ Market filled with everything from crafts to tourism, toys and local produce, while in the NI food and drink pavilion, more than 90 local food and drink companies will showcase their products. The pavilion includes two theatre kitchens.

Adjacent to the Eikon is the sustainability village, where visitors can tap into expert knowledge on household energy bills and more energy efficient solutions.

It all adds up to a busy four days across the show.