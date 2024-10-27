Sharpening the shear grab should be carried out as winter feeding starts.

As more and more cattle are housed for winter, feeding silage will form a big part of the daily routine on farm.

That means farmers are reliant on machinery to keep animals fed.

Before winter feeding moves into top gear, outlined are a few maintenance jobs for silage equipment and machinery.

1. Service the tractor or telehandler

Give the telehandler or tractor and front-end loader a full winter service. Change oil and fuel filters, then check work lights, road lights, indicators and beacons.

Make sure hydraulic oil is topped up. Check the battery charge, so machines start on cold mornings and top up anti-freeze or coolants as necessary.

Grease hydraulic rams on machines and shear grab, as well as drive shafts. Replace damaged rear view mirrors to improve vision and safety.

2. Sharpen the shear grab

Sharpen the shear grab and replace blades that are badly damaged. A sharp grab makes it easier to remove silage and seals the clamp face properly.

When sharpening blades, open the cutting block fully and tilt prongs downwards to touch the ground. Place a secure prop below the open block, so it cannot close as you work.

Blades need sharpening on the outward-facing side only. A flat hand file or sharpening stone should be used in long strokes, working in one direction.

Be wary of using angle grinders, as the spinning disc heats the metal, causing blades to lose temper. Tighten tines and replace any missing sections, as well as worn bushings and pins.

On farms feeding baled silage, make sure that spikes are properly secured and capable of supporting the weight bales.

3. Weight block

Attach a weight block when using a front loader or rear-mounted bale spike, as they can affect the balance of some tractors. A weight block will improve ballast, improving handling and braking.

4. Check hydraulic fittings on the shear grab and loader

Check over hydraulic pipes. Consider replacing pipes showing signs of heavy wear before they burst under pressure or leaks develop.

5. Pick up a few spare parts now

It is good practice to have spare parts for the loader tractor or shear grab, as things such as hydraulic hoses often fail when the local store is closed.

Having parts such as hoses, couplings, hydraulic oil, tractor battery and jump leads available when needed will speed up repairs, keeping cattle fed.

Read more

Beef Management: front loading meal to stores in winter