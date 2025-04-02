The re-basing of figures has seen the average PLI for Holstein bulls decrease by £56. \ Philip Doyle.

The latest ranking of young Holstein sires in the UK has been topped for the second time by Denovo 20893 Harmony.

Sitting on a Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI) of £881, the figure is down from last December’s bull run due to a routine annual base adjustment.

Holstein bulls

Overall, the re-basing of figures by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board has seen the average PLI for Holstein bulls decrease by £56.

Bull run

In the latest bull run, Denovo 20723 Columbia has moved up a place and now ranks in second position with a PLI of £876.

T-Spruce Denovo Zest (PLI £870) and Denovo 20771 Segment (PLI £855) are in third and fourth place respectively, meaning the top four genomic bulls are all sired by Denovo 2776 Leeds.

In the daughter-proven rankings, the Atrium son, Denovo 15969 Atlantis takes the lead with a PLI of £717.