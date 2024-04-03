Hoggets have been a positive trade during Q1 of 2024.

Hogget prices up £43 in Q1 of 2024

Factory prices paid for slaughter fit hoggets have increased by almost 200p/kg from January to late March, data published by the Livestock and Meat Commission shows.

Hoggets averaged 536.4p/kg across all conformation grades during the first week of 2024, surging to 727.2p/kg by the week ending 23 March.

That differential equates to 190.8p/kg, adding £43 to the value of a 22.5kg hogget over the 12 week period.

Britain

However, factory prices in Britain have surged ahead of those paid by NI plants.

Market reports show hoggets started the year on 615.6p/kg, rising to a record high average of 838.8p/kg by the week ending 23 March.

Hoggets processed in the Republic of Ireland have averaged 618.7p/kg during Q1 of 2024, around 11p/kg above the equivalent value at NI plants.

