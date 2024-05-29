The Lakeland Dairies processing site on the Rathfriland Road outside Banbridge in Co Down has been listed for sale by property company, Lisney.

The sale comes in two parts, to include the main site of approximately 12.3 acres with associated buildings, along with a further 4.2 acres on the other side of the A1 dual carriageway. This second plot is currently in agricultural use, but has “residential development potential,” subject to necessary planning.

The buildings on the main site cover approximately 211,962 sq ft and could be immediately utilised by a range of end users with little to no reconfiguration or capital expenditure, states the sale literature. Overall guide price is £9.5m.

The Banbridge site has been owned by Lakeland since 2016 and came as part of a deal to acquire the Armaghdown dairy business run by local co-op, Fane Valley.

Having operated as a milk drying plant, in recent years Lakeland used it as a storage facility and to make butter during summer months.

Last November Lakeland announced it was restructuring operations, with three plants being closed and two being sold, to include Banbridge.