Clogher Mart hosted a sale of breeding sheep last Tuesday 18 March.

The bank holiday weekend, the promise of warmer weather and generally good prices in the sector saw strong competition at the ringside for quality lots.

Younger ewes with strong lambs at foot, ready for grass, were met with the greatest demand. Several three-year-old ewes with doubles broke the £400 barrier, with a peak of £420 being paid.

Other three-year-olds with younger sets of doubles were in the £300 to £400 bracket. Four-year-old ewes with either doubles or singles ranged from £200 to £300.

Some hoggets with lambs at foot were also presented on the night. Singles made £200 per outfit, while doubles started at £305, topping out at an impressive £395.

Other lots included a pen of three in-lamb ewes, average age of three, which sold for £160/head.

While breeding stock prices are strong, most of the sheep being sold represented good value, especially with fat ewes trading at £150 to £300.

Sales schedule at Clogher Mart:

Sheep: Thursday, 7pm.

Cattle: Saturday. Heifers 11am, drop calves 10.30am, bullocks 10am, weanlings 10.30am, fat cows 10am, dairy/suckler cows and breeding bulls 12pm.

These three ewes, all three-year-old and with doubles, sold for £400 each.

These three in-lamb ewes, averaging three years old, sold for £160 each.

This three-year-old ewe with triplets, made £305.

These three year olds with singles sold for £175 each.

These three outfits, three years old, all with doubles, made £380 each.

This four-year-old ewe with doubles, sold for £205.

This four-year-old ewe with doubles made £290.

These four year old ewes, with doubles, made £315 each.

This hogget with doubles made £305.

This three-year-old ewe with doubles, made £420.