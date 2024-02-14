England bluetongue zones to be lifted

Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) set up in Kent and Norfolk to help limit the spread of Bluetongue, “will shortly be lifted” UK chief vet Christine Middlemiss has confirmed.

The change, expected to take effect from Monday 19 February, will mean animals are allowed to move from the two areas, although those deemed as “high risk” (e.g. test positive) will still be under movement restriction.

There has been 101 confirmed cases of the virus across 56 different premises in England, with a 10km TCZ in Kent and an extended TCZ in Norfolk.

In recent weeks, where test results indicate an older infection, positive animals are not being culled. Defra continues to maintain there is no evidence the virus is circulating among livestock.

Despite the lifting of the TCZs, a ban on all ruminant animals, embryos and semen from Britain to NI remains in place.

Vet body hits out at DAERA TB plan

In its response to a DAERA consultation on plans to cut compensation for TB reactors, the council of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) has said it “strongly disagrees” with the proposal.

The body, which has a membership of over 230 veterinarians, said cutting payments for reactors would not improve the health and welfare of affected cattle nor contribute to constructive relationships between farmers and government.

“It would be most unfair to introduce these cuts, particularly given the current patterns of infection, herd and animal incidence rates, and lack of action to deal with the TB reservoir in wildlife,” said NIVA Junior Vice President Sharon Verner.

The DAERA consultation closes to responses on 8 March 2024.