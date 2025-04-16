Red diesel prices fall further in NI

Quotes from local fuel suppliers for red diesel have fallen due to downward movements in international oil markets.

A price survey conducted by the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday found quotes for 2,250 litres of red diesel ranged from 62p/litre to 66p/litre plus VAT.

It compares to red diesel quotes of around 70p/litre at the end of last month.

The change is due to a drop in international oil prices since tariffs were announced by US President Donald Trump on 2 April.

Brent crude oil, the main benchmark for oil markets, fell from $75 to $65 per barrel in the wake of the tariff announcements and has not recorded any significant change since.

No BVD cattle retained on NI farms

There were no BVD positive cattle retained on NI farms for more than 28 days at the start of April, according to Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI).

It is the first time this has been achieved since the BVD eradication began in March 2016 and comes as new laws on retaining BVD positive cattle are due to come into effect.

From 1 May, herd restrictions will apply if any BVD cattle are retained for seven days and will remain in place until three weeks after the last positive or Inconclusive animal has been culled.

AHWNI is continuing to urge farmers to promptly cull any BVD positive cattle to reduce the risk of infection spread.

The industry led body states that certain areas of NI are showing high numbers of positive results at present, including around Beragh and Carrickmore, south Fermanagh and south Armagh.

Beattie re-elected YFCU president

Richard Beattie was re-elected as president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) at the organisation’s AGM in Armagh on Saturday.

The Finvoy YFC member will complete a second year as YFCU president, with Kristina Fleming from Ballywalter YFC continuing in the deputy president role.

Following a vote at the AGM, four candidates were elected as vice presidents, namely Adrianna Coulter from Straid, Joyce Allen from Moneymore, Iain Wilson from Gleno Valley, and Karen Walker from Collone.

Clarification on NI feed delivery figures

An article published in the 5 April 2025 edition of the Irish Farmers Journal incorrectly stated that the volume of livestock feed delivered in NI last year was down by 93,000 tonnes.

The analysis was based in an incomplete dataset for 2024, which only spanned the first 11 months of the year.

The complete set of feed statistics for 2024 was published by DAERA last week and shows that total feed deliveries to NI farms stood at 2.86m tonnes.

The figure equates to an increase of 211,400 tonnes, or 8%, when compared to the 2023 dataset.

New tractor registrations down 25% in NI

There were 121 new tractors registered in NI during the first three months of 2025, representing a 25% decrease on the same period last year.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers’ Association show that the same trend was seen in all regions of the UK, with a 23% decline observed across the UK as a whole.

Whilst new tractor sales fell towards the end of the 2024/25 tax year, reports suggest sales of double cab pickups by farmers were up significantly ahead of tax allowance rules changing on 6 April 2025.

NI food and drink sales to pass £7bn mark

Provisional estimates from DAERA indicate that the gross turnover of the NI food and drink sector passed the £7bn mark in 2023.

The figure is expected to 9.4% higher than 2022 when total sales from food and drink processing reached £6.5bn.

The DAERA figures show that 48% of NI food and drink sales go to Britain, 22% is sold within NI, 17% go to the Republic of Ireland, 10% to the rest of the EU and 3% go to the rest of the world.