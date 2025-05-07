Carbon footprinting to be delayed

The plan to measure the carbon footprint of all NI farms is set to be delayed again following an unsuccessful attempt to appoint an external company for the project.

A spokesperson for DAERA confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that a procurement exercise for delivering a carbon calculator for the scheme “did not conclude”. It follows confirmation from Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir in February 2025 that a legal challenge was brought forward after a preferred company was selected for the contract.

Despite the setback, the latest update from DAERA states that the department remains “fully committed” to appointing a carbon calculator and rolling out the project across NI farms.

“Participation in the carbon foot printing project is planned to be included as a conditionality for the Farm Sustainability Payment once the carbon calculator is live,” the DAERA spokesperson said.

Over 60% of single applications submitted

With one week to go until the 15 May deadline, DAERA has received over 60% of the expected intake of single applications from NI farmers. On Tuesday, the department said that 14,622 single applications had been completed and a further 2,702 forms had been started but not submitted. In previous years, around 24,000 farm businesses have applied for area-based schemes in NI.

The deadline for submitted forms without late penalties applying is midnight on 15 May, and the final cut off for applications is 9 June.

The single application process covers the new Farm Sustainability Transition Payment, which is the follow on to the Basic Payment Scheme, as well as the Young Farmers’ Payment and Regional Reserve.

Reports indicate there has been an increase in applications for the Young Farmers’ Payment and Regional Reserve this year as it is the last opportunity to apply for both schemes.