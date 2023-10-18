An improving market has allowed milk processors to leave base prices unchanged for September.
At the top end, Strathroy held on 30p/l, while Dale Farm remains on 30.55p/l, inclusive of the 0.3p/l loyalty bonus, but with milk collection charges to apply.
Lakeland Dairies left its base price at 27.25p/l, however, suppliers should note that under the co-op’s new milk pricing structure, volume bonuses increase by 50% during the final four months of the year.
Where a farmer produced 70,000l in September, the volume bonus increases from the standard 0.3p/l to 0.45p/l. Lakeland is also offering suppliers a £20/t discount on meal purchased through its feed business from November to February.
Leprino
Elsewhere, Leprino Foods remains on a base of 27p/l, which becomes 27.5p/l once a sustainability bonus is included.
September is the final month that Leprino’s 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus is paid at the lower base levels of 3.84% butterfat and 3.15% protein.
To qualify from October onwards, butterfat and protein must hit base levels of 4% and 3.2% respectively, at cell counts below 25 TBC and 200 SCC.
GDT
Dairy markets received a further boost this week, with a fourth successive increase at the GDT auction.
The second and final event for October recorded a healthy 4.3% increase. The price index has now recovered from a five-year low of 850 back in August, and currently stands at 994, which is similar to early June.
Butter rose by 2.9%, with skim and whole milk powder up 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.
This week’s Dutch auction saw prices up for the third week running, with butter increasing €100 to €4,880/t and whole milk powder up €70 to €3,450/t.
However, processors point out that prices are recovering from a very low base, which limits the potential for any meaningful price rises in the coming months.
Read more
SCEP deadline extension granted on four- and five-star requirement
Soya bean stocks forecast tighter in global report
An improving market has allowed milk processors to leave base prices unchanged for September.
At the top end, Strathroy held on 30p/l, while Dale Farm remains on 30.55p/l, inclusive of the 0.3p/l loyalty bonus, but with milk collection charges to apply.
Lakeland Dairies left its base price at 27.25p/l, however, suppliers should note that under the co-op’s new milk pricing structure, volume bonuses increase by 50% during the final four months of the year.
Where a farmer produced 70,000l in September, the volume bonus increases from the standard 0.3p/l to 0.45p/l. Lakeland is also offering suppliers a £20/t discount on meal purchased through its feed business from November to February.
Leprino
Elsewhere, Leprino Foods remains on a base of 27p/l, which becomes 27.5p/l once a sustainability bonus is included.
September is the final month that Leprino’s 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus is paid at the lower base levels of 3.84% butterfat and 3.15% protein.
To qualify from October onwards, butterfat and protein must hit base levels of 4% and 3.2% respectively, at cell counts below 25 TBC and 200 SCC.
GDT
Dairy markets received a further boost this week, with a fourth successive increase at the GDT auction.
The second and final event for October recorded a healthy 4.3% increase. The price index has now recovered from a five-year low of 850 back in August, and currently stands at 994, which is similar to early June.
Butter rose by 2.9%, with skim and whole milk powder up 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.
This week’s Dutch auction saw prices up for the third week running, with butter increasing €100 to €4,880/t and whole milk powder up €70 to €3,450/t.
However, processors point out that prices are recovering from a very low base, which limits the potential for any meaningful price rises in the coming months.
Read more
SCEP deadline extension granted on four- and five-star requirement
Soya bean stocks forecast tighter in global report
SHARING OPTIONS: