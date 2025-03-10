Electricity generation from renewable sources in Northern Ireland (NI) fell by 2.3% in 2024 compared with the previous year, according to new figures from the NI department for the economy.

In the calendar year 2024, 43.5% of the electricity consumed in NI came from renewable sources, down 2.3% from 2023.

This decrease comes as the region works towards its legally binding target of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Wind remains dominant

Onshore wind farms remain the primary source of renewable electricity, accounting for 81.7% of all renewable generation in 2024.

In total, wind power contributed 2,585 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity, compared with 577GWh (18.3%) from other renewable sources.

This represents a slight decline from the previous 12-month period, when wind made up 82.4% of renewable generation.

A total of 7,272GWh of electricity was consumed in NI in 2024, with 3,162GWh coming from renewable sources.

Beyond wind, other key sources of renewable electricity generation include biogas (6.9%), solar PV (3.6%) and biomass (5.2%).