Thurs 11 JanuaryHunter Kane machinery open day, 31 Lagavara Road, Ballintoy, 10am to 10pm.AHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. On companion cropping. Drummond hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events CAFRE support meeting for dairy farmers. Bushtown hotel, Coleraine, 8pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
Thurs 11 and Thurs 18 JanuarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Bannville hotel, Banbridge. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Fri 12 January
The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
Sat 13 JanuaryBallymena Babes. In-lamb Texels, 85 head. Blue Faced Leicester, 35 in-lamb ewes and 39 ewe lambs. Show 1pm, sale 2pm. Ballymena Mart. The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
Mon 15 JanuarySale: 120 in-lamb Texel Mule ewes; 65 in-lamb Suffolk Mule ewes. For Simon Loughery. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.UFU presidents’ roadshow. Tullyglass hotel, Ballymena 8pm. The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Tues 16 JanuaryCAFRE slurry management open day. At Greenmount campus, 10am to 2pm. The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime and Rathfriland Mart, evening.
Tues 16 and Tues 23 JanuarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Wed 17 JanuaryThe LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries at Kilrea Mart.UFU presidents’ roadshow. Silverbirch hotel, Omagh, 8pm.
Thurs 18 January
The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart.
Thurs 18 and Thurs 25 JanuarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
