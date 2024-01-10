Thurs 11 January

  • Hunter Kane machinery open day, 31 Lagavara Road, Ballintoy, 10am to 10pm.
  • AHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. On companion cropping. Drummond hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events
  • CAFRE support meeting for dairy farmers. Bushtown hotel, Coleraine, 8pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Thurs 11 and Thurs 18 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Bannville hotel, Banbridge. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Fri 12 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.

    • Sat 13 January

  • Ballymena Babes. In-lamb Texels, 85 head. Blue Faced Leicester, 35 in-lamb ewes and 39 ewe lambs. Show 1pm, sale 2pm. Ballymena Mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.

    • Mon 15 January

  • Sale: 120 in-lamb Texel Mule ewes; 65 in-lamb Suffolk Mule ewes. For Simon Loughery. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.
  • UFU presidents’ roadshow. Tullyglass hotel, Ballymena 8pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 16 January

  • CAFRE slurry management open day. At Greenmount campus, 10am to 2pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime and Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Tues 16 and Tues 23 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Wed 17 January

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries at Kilrea Mart.
  • UFU presidents’ roadshow. Silverbirch hotel, Omagh, 8pm.

    • Thurs 18 January

  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart.

    • Thurs 18 and Thurs 25 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.